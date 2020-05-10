|
Margaret Ester Hager
Margaret Ester Hager, known to all as Peggy, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Seattle, Washington on August 19, 1930 to Reverend Frank and Margaret Goodnough.
Peggy grew up in the University District, one block east of "The Ave", across the street from the University of Washington campus. She attended Roosevelt High School, the University of Washington and Central Washington College.
She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Hager on August 25, 1950. They were married for nearly 70 years and recently wrote a book to tell the story of their life together. They made homes in many places. Right after they married, they moved to Oxnard, California, then to Albuquerque, New Mexico. They returned to Washington and lived in Bellevue and Redmond for many years. In 1983 they moved to Huntsville, Alabama until retiring in 1993. For the next 23 years they lived on the shores of Hood Canal at Sunset Beach in Belfair, Washington. In 2017 they moved to Timber Ridge in Issaquah, Washington.
Peggy enjoyed sports of all kinds. Her favorite sports were skiing, fishing and golf. She was an avid skier and was crowned the University of Washington Ski Carnival Queen in 1949. She loved spending time with her family on the slopes and was part of the Crazy Lady Ski club that took a bus up to Crystal Mountain every Wednesday. Peggy loved fishing and fished in Hawaii, Canada and Mexico. She always caught the biggest fish. She took up golf when she and Bob moved to Sahalee Country Club in the late 1970s. Later, when retired, she played the many courses around Belfair, Washington. It was not unusual for her to get up early on Saturday mornings and take her grandsons golfing at Gold Mountain at 6:00 in the morning to play the "back nine" while the course opened the "front nine" for the serious golfers. When it came to professional sports the Mariners were her team. She knew every player, watched every game she could and stuck with them through all the years of never making it to the World Series.
Peggy was a talented seamstress and her wardrobe reflected her skill. For many years she was a judge for the Pendelton Mills Make It with Wool Contest.
Peggy was always willing to help a friend in need. When a friend of hers was suffering from cancer she jumped in to help run their small candy store, "Sonnets Sweet Shoppe", in Bellevue. There Peggy became a jack of all trades learning the ropes of running a small business, making candy, and learning to hand dip chocolates with the subtle signature each piece gets to identify what lies beneath the chocolate.
Peggy and her husband traveled the world. Through Bob's work they met many government and business leaders. Her confidence and poise allowed her to speak with anyone and capture their attention. And did we mention that she could dance. She and Bob danced their way through many a ballroom in their travels.
Peggy was a beautiful lady that will always be remembered for her smile, her kindness and her way of welcoming anyone who visited her home by making them feel like part of the family. She was a gourmet cook and loved to entertain everyone at her dinning table. She experimented with new recipes, much to the delight of family and friends. Many friends still comment on and use here recipes. She loved people and you could always see her family at the end of an event waiting for her at the door as she made one last pass through the gathering to make sure she said goodbye to everyone before leaving.
Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Edward Goodnough of Eugene, Oregon. Peggy is survived by her husband Robert Hager, her children Steve (Jane) Hager, Sandy (Dan) Dahl and Shane Hager, her grandchildren Aaron (Dina) Dahl, Sam Dahl, Todd Hager, Kelsey Hager (Chris Paris) and Olivia Hager and her great grandchildren Georgia Dahl, Parker Dahl, and Levi Paris.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020