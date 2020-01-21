|
|
Margaret (Peggy) Grace (Logan) Read
Margaret (Peggy) Grace (Logan) Read passed away in Mukilteo, WA on January 17, 2020, at the age of 95, surrounded by her loving children. Peggy was a dedicated wife to her husband Richard (Dick) and a joyful and loving mother to their twelve children. Born and raised with her three Logan brothers in the Greenwood neighborhood, she was a proud graduate of Ballard High School and went on to attend Seattle University where she met and married her lifelong sweetheart. They raised their family in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, appreciating the area's beauty and close proximity to their sizable extended family.
A devoted Catholic and longtime member of the St. Joseph, St. Hubert and Holy Rosary Edmonds parishes, Peggy dedicated many years to her church and school communities. We will always remember her as a selfless model of love and service to others, treasuring and nurturing her communities. Mom lived her faith. Preceded in death by Dick and their two children, Stephen and Mary Therese, Peg is survived by their 10 children, 27 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at
St. Joseph Church (Seattle) on Tuesday, January 28th. Prayer of the Rosary will begin at 9:30, with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 followed by a reception in the adjoining Social Hall.
Remembrances may be sent to Saint Vincent de Paul or the South Whidbey Food Bank, both favorite charities of Mom.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020