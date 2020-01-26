|
Margaret (Peggy) Grace (Logan) Read
Born on November 2, 1924, Margaret (Peggy) Grace (Logan) Read passed away in Mukilteo on January 17, 2020, at the age of 95, surrounded by her loving children. Peggy was a dedicated wife to her husband Richard (Dick) and a joyful and loving mother to their twelve children. Born and raised with her three brothers in the Greenwood neighborhood, she was a proud graduate of Ballard High School and went on to attend Seattle University where she met and married her lifelong sweetheart. Dick and Peggy later moved to Cambridge, MA and started a family during his graduate work and subsequent teaching at MIT. They eventually relocated their growing family back to the Pacific Northwest, specifically the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, drawn to the area's beauty and close proximity to their sizable extended family.
During the 1960s Dick and Peggy desired a Puget Sound getaway for their children and, in a joint effort with family and friends, constructed the first of many Read family cabins on Whidbey Island. This beach cabin remains the epicenter of summer crabbing, clamming, fishing and kayaking activities for the Read children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A devoted Catholic and longtime member of the St. Joseph, St. Hubert and Holy Rosary Edmonds parishes, Peggy dedicated many years to her church and school communities. We will always remember her as a selfless model of love and service to others, treasuring and nurturing her communities. Mom lived her faith.
Mom loved a good party and was never happier than when enjoying a potluck surrounded by her siblings, in-laws, and extended family. We won't soon forget her laugh, her ability to cook for a small army, or her formidable sweet tooth. Her ability to produce a pie, a batch of shortbread or a plate of fudge on a moment's notice and in response to unexpected visitors was legendary. She made dozens of quilts that will keep generations of her friends and relatives warm.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard W. Read, and their two children Stephen and Mary Therese. She is survived by her children Anne Read of Ellensburg, Claire (Steve) Weiss of Lynnwood, Joan (Don) Reynolds of Everett, Kate Smith of Whidbey Island, Mike (Barb Huber-Read) of Bothell, Carolyn (Steve) Morgan of Edmonds, Kevin (Debbie) of Edmonds, Bill of Lake Stevens, Jamie of Seattle, and Andy (Keri) of Seattle. Her legacy includes 27 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
We are grateful for the staff at Lynnwood's Brighton Court and Mukilteo Memory Care, as well as Evergreen Hospice for their care for Mom in her final years and days.
Services will be held at St. Joseph
Church (Seattle) on Tuesday, January 28th. Prayer of the Rosary will begin at 9:30, with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 followed by a reception in the Social Hall.
Remembrances may be sent to Saint Vincent de Paul or the South Whidbey Food Bank, both favorite charities of Mom.
