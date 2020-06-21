Margaret Helen Funaro
At 99 years young, and on any given day, Margie could be found at her local coffee & lunch spots, Assumption Catholic Church, or outside gardening in her yard. As an active member of the Ravenna community she spent the final day in her home of nearly 50 years doing what she truly loved: gardening. She passed away June 10th, 6 weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
Margaret was born July 23rd, 1920 in Des Moines, Iowa. The youngest of 10 children born to Italian immigrants Dominick and Josephine Cardamon, she entered this world at the end of the Spanish Flu pandemic.
Margie grew up in a tight knit Italian community on the south side of Des Moines, the center of which was St. Anthony's Parish where her mother attended mass daily. Faith, family and hard work were at the foundation of the Cardamon family (not to mention some really good food). Three of her brothers served in World War II.
In 1956, Margie married Mike Funaro and they had one child, their son Jim. In 1965 they purchased the Dari-Delite drive-in restaurant on the corner of NE 55th St and 25th Ave NE, now the site of Kidd Valley in Ravenna. It was a true mom and pop operation and after 10 successful and hardworking years, they sold the business and Mike retired.
Not being the retirement type, Margie took a job in University Village at the US Postal substation (later to become Mailboxes, Etc. and the UPS Store) and worked there for the next 36 years until the age of 91. It brought her much joy to see friends and neighbors from the community at the Village, including Seattle notables Lou Piniella, Dan Wilson, and Sonny Sixkiller, where all were greeted with her warm smile and a genuine interest in their family and everyday life. She treasured those friendships and maintained many throughout her life.
After she finally retired (at 91), she took many trips with her family, including two trips to Europe. She loved the Vatican, Italian cuisine, and to the surprise of her family, recalled and recited the language that was spoken in her home as a child. Calabrian by descent, she visited Soveria Mannelli, the small town where her parents were born. Upon arrival, she was immediately welcomed and adored.
For over 60 years she was an active member of Assumption Catholic Church, attending mass 5 times a week (only because there was no mass on Tuesdays and Saturdays). Margie loved volunteering her time at the church, and compiled the weekly bulletin right up until the end. Her resounding faith never wavered throughout her life.
Beyond her community, Margie was an avid sports fan. On weekends in the fall, she could be found yelling at the TV rooting on her local football teams. At 98, she attended her first Husky tailgate party. While working in the Village, she struck up a friendship with a part owner of the Mariners and dined in the owner's suite in her 90s. Rumor has it, the late Don James would take Husky football recruits to the Dari-Delite to sweeten the deal.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Mike. She outlived many of her friends and family, but without hesitation, would continue to make friends well into her 90s. She remained remarkably healthy throughout her life. While her arthritic knees, hands and unopened jars were her kryptonite, her strength and perseverance was evident by her active lifestyle and positive attitude.
Our sweet Margie is survived by her son Jim, daughter in law Theresa, deeply loved grandchildren Nick and Lauren, and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to her friends and neighbors for the kindness and support shown over the years, which helped allow Margie to remain living independently in her home. That was her greatest wish. She greatly appreciated it and loved you all!
Due to COVID 19, her memorial service mass is delayed. Please check Harveyfuneral.com for updates.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.