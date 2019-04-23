Services Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N SEATTLE , WA 98133 (206) 362-5200 Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Bowman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Herbold Bowman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Herbold Bowman



Margaret passed away April 5, 2019, in Camano Island, WA, at the age of 94. She was born August 12, 1924, in Ft. Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Russell Alfonso and Bonita Grace (Zeek) Herbold. After graduating from East Des Moines High School in 1942, she went to work as a toll biller for the telephone company, and then enlisted in the WAVES during World War II. She was stationed in Minneapolis, MN. At the end of her Navy service, she returned to Des Moines, where she attended the American Institute of Business under the G.I. Bill.



In 1950, she married John Berardi, and they had one daughter. They separated soon afterward, and were divorced in 1953. In 1954, she married Robert Johnson. They had two daughters together, and divorced in 1971. In 1984, she married Reynol Bowman. They enjoyed 17 years together, until he passed in 2001.



Margaret is survived by daughters, Bonita (Zorro) Olmer, Noreen (Dan) Edmonds and Bobbie (Lane) Nielsen-Lehman, sister-in-law Janice Herbold, one niece, one nephew, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert and Donald Herbold, sister-in-law Frances Herbold, niece Ruby Herbold and son-in-law Marvin Nielsen.



Margaret worked full-time as a secretary as far back as any of us can remember. She had a home secretarial service for a time, which enabled her to spend more time with her girls. She retired from SEIU Local 6 at the age of 62. After retirement, she was active with the Eagles Auxiliary in Kirkland, serving as Secretary for 10 years. She also served as Secretary of the Fleet Reserve Association No. 170 in Everett. In 2016, she was privileged to visit the war memorials in Washington, D.C., thanks to the Puget Sound Honor Flight. It was a high point in her life.



Over the years, Margaret had many hobbies such as sewing (making matching dresses for her daughters for special occasions), crocheting (doilies, tablecloths, keepsake afghans and pillows), embroidery, plastic canvas and beading. She loved flowers, and thoroughly enjoyed gardening and working with her hands in the dirt. She also enjoyed bowling, billiards, playing cribbage and Skip-Bo. She had so many hobbies, but her absolute favorite was dancing. Oh, how she loved to dance. It was as natural to her as breathing or walking. In fact, she was more comfortable on the dance floor than anywhere else, and that's why we are absolutely certain that right this minute she is enjoying the best reunion anyone could ever hope for, and she's dancing with the angels. We love you, Mom, and we'll miss you forever.



Arrangements by Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home Evergreen Cemetery, 11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle April 28, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. Viewing / 10:30 a.m. Service / 11:00 a.m. Reception / 12:00 p.m. Burial with military honors In her memory, we intend to wear bright colors and sparkly jewelry whenever possible, smile often, laugh and sing at the top of our lungs, tell the occasional off color joke, dance like there's no tomorrow, and stand and admire the American flag as it waves in the breeze. She dearly loved the red, white and blue. Those who wish may make memorials to Medic One or Puget Sound Honor Flight. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries