Margaret J. McDougall
Margaret (Peggy) McDougall was born on August 28, 1920 in Mandan ND to Harold and Hazel Parsons. She passed away in Bothell on January 16, 2020.
Peggy attended what is now Macalester College and received a degree in early childhood education. She taught in Minneapolis for a few years then moved to Seattle where she met her husband, John (Jack) McDougall. They made their home in Ballard. Retirement brought travel and a new home on Camano Island. Peggy was busy with community and church activities, bridge, knitting, reading and walks on the beach. They loved their island life and the community but when Jack's heath declined they moved to Bellewood Retirement Community in Issaquah. After Jack's death in 1999, Peggy remained at Bellewood where she lead and participated in many activities and committees. She was so grateful to share her life at Bellewood with her sister Pat Fuller. Peggy turned her love of knitting into many charity projects that benefited Eastside Baby Corner, Hopelink and Children's Hospital. It gave her great joy to use her talents to benefit others, especially children.
She is survived and greatly missed by her daughter Patricia (Richard) Hergert, grandchildren Lisa, Tom (Brandi) and Gary and great grandchildren Bradley and Brooke. The family also wants to extend our deepest gratitude for the compassionate care Peggy received from Angela and Vasi Nutu at Tophill Family Home.
Funeral services will be held January 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at The Church of the Holy Cross in Redmond, Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020