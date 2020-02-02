|
|
Margaret Jane Snodgrass
Margaret Jane Snodgrass passed away peacefully in Seattle, WA, on January 16, 2020, at the age of 67. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Maggie was surrounded with love from her treasured family in her final days.
Maggie was born on May 8, 1952, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Edward and Florence Lichter. She grew up helping on the family farm on Selle Road, spending her days horseback riding and learning how to garden and cook from her mother. Maggie's parents instilled in her a strong work ethic that shined throughout her career, as well as a lifelong faith in God.
Maggie graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1970, and attended Fort George Wright College, Eastern Washington University, and Western Washington University. After attending Kinman Business University in Spokane, she took a job with the Federal Aviation Administration in Seattle. It was there that she met her first husband, Dennis Schimpf. Three beautiful daughters resulted from their union: Kari, Rene, and Lisa.
Maggie had a very successful business career, serving as COO and later president of the Aviation Communications Division of AT&T Wireless Services. After more than 20 years with AT&T, she retired in 2013.
In 2005, Maggie married Dwight Snodgrass, her great love and partner in joy for 15 years until her passing. Together, they enjoyed gardening and landscaping, golfing, cooking, and their cats. Maggie was a member of Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent and St. Madeleine Sophie Catholic Parish in Bellevue for many years.
Family was Maggie's number-one passion, and she loved fiercely all who fell into that category. She took profound joy in watching her daughters marry, and adored her beloved grandchildren: Kelsi (Spencer), Kollin, Benjamin, Ethan, Asher, Xander, Landon, Tyler, and Evelyn.
She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband Dwight; sister Loretta (Brian) Johnson; daughters Kari (Kevin) Bartels, Rene (Paul) Beach, and Lisa (Michael) Sibrava; stepchildren Lance Snodgrass, Shannon Mejeur, and Aaron (Devon) Pass; and nine grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Pam Becker and her team at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for the outstanding care Maggie received throughout her treatment.
A celebration of life service and
reception will be held at
St. Louise Catholic Church
in Bellevue, WA, on
Friday, February 21 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Louise Catholic Church or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020