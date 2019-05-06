Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Keough Cheney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret (Peggy) Keough Cheney

Peggy Keough Cheney died on April 17, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Seattle, Washington on January 30, 1931 to Andrew and Dora (Murphy) Keough, Peggy attended Ballard High School. She worked and traveled for several years before moving to San Francisco, where she began her lengthy career as a medical claims adjuster with the Service Employees International Union. On March 19, 1971 Peggy married Ellis Cheney and they enjoyed a loving 34-year marriage, until his death in 2005. Although the couple did not have children, Peggy always took a special interest in her siblings' children and was by popular vote, the world's greatest aunt.



Peggy was a wonderful sister to her 3 brothers and 2 sisters, an amazing aunt to her 28 nieces and nephews, and a kind and considerate person to all who knew her. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, a strong supporter of the labor movement to which she and her husband devoted their professional careers, and a lifelong believer in the importance of faith, family, and community that she learned from her parents. Peggy and Ellis loved to "break bread" with family and friends. When Peggy was diagnosed with cancer, she chose to return home to Seattle and spend her remaining time with her extended family, something that brought her and her family great joy. In lieu of flowers, please take someone for a meal - Peggy would enjoy carrying on Ellis' tradition - and please consider donating to your local food bank in her honor.



Peggy is survived by her brother Patrick and his wife Patricia Keough, her sister Kathleen Leingang, whose husband Robert is deceased, her brother James Keough, her niece by marriage Laverne Flonteny, her many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and by a host of long-time friends. Peggy's parents, her brother Gordon Keough (and his wife Connie) and sister Doreen Hoffmann (and her husband Karl) all predeceased her.



A celebration of her life will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (12600 84th Avenue NE, Kirkland, Washington) on Saturday May 11, 2019. The viewing begins at 10:00 am, the rosary begins at 10:30 am, and the funeral mass begins at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at the Church Hall. Committal will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, California in a private ceremony.



The family would like to thank the wonderful caregiver team at Evergreen Health Hospice and Home Care Assistance who made Peggy's last months in Seattle with her family so peaceful.