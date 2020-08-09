Margaret Kirk Bentley
Margaret Kirk Bentley passed away on July 24, 2020 in Walnut Cove, N.C. She was born in Highland Park, IL on August 8, 1940, and moved to Seattle when she was five. Margie attended the Bush School, Seattle University and Occidental College. She married Wallace Clemens Bentley II in 1960 and had two sons, Wallace Clemens Bentley III, (aka Pie), and Alexander Kirk Bentley. She was a manager at Great Western Savings Bank, and also worked for Nintendo. She moved to North Carolina in 2009, to be near her two sons.
Margie was predeceased by her husband, Clem, her son Pie, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Van Gorder Kirk, her sister Jacqueline Tenneson and her brother James Kirk. She is survived by her son Alex Bentley, and her grandchildren Crystal Bentley (Meghan Watson), Devon Ames(Garrett), Desmond Bentley(Julie Phan), Samuel Bentley and Allie Bentley, and her great-granddaughter, Kyleigh. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew: Kristie Tenneson Frericks, Janet Tenneson Bircher, Barbara Kirk Marchese and James J. Kirk.
Margie was very funny, kind, and well-loved by everyone who met her. Her glass was never half-empty and she made the best out of every situation. She loved all animals. The family would like thank Kelly Gibbs Bentley for her special care of Margie.
