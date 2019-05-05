Home

Margaret "Jeri" Kisch

Margaret "Jeri" Kisch Obituary
Margaret "Jeri" Kisch

1929 ~ 2019

Jeri passed away April 4, 2019 at her home in Bothell, WA. She was predeceased by Robert (Bob) Kisch, her husband of 68 years, and daughter Kathy Apps (David). Jeri is survived by their children Julie Keller (Tom), Robert Kisch, Mary Hsu (Raymond), Daniel Kisch, Patrick Kisch (Renee), and Janet Bredl (Mike); thirteen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Jeri's family is grateful for the care she received from her health care providers: the Chateau staff, Evergreen Hospice, and caregivers Victor and Cindy.

Jeri grew up in St. Paul, MN. She attended Humboldt High School, class of 1947. Bob's work at Northwest Airlines brought the family to Seattle. Bob and Jeri enjoyed their cabin, Palm Springs, road trips, time with family, and the beaches of Maui and Alki. They attended Catholic services all their lives. They made friends easily, everywhere they went. Jeri played bridge with her Burien friends for decades. She usually had knitting in her hands in the evening, and made many sweaters and baby booties.

Celebration of Life May 6 @ 11:00am

followed by a light repast.

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church

17856 NE Woodinville Duvall Road, Woodinville, WA 98077

Interment at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
