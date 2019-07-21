|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Konigson
Passed away peacefully July 16, 2019. Born June 19, 1921 in New Brunswick, Canada, she was the second in a family of 12 children. The family moved to Everett, WA when she was a young child. She met Bob Konigson while employed at Boeing. They married on September 4, 1955. Peggy enjoyed her family, playing bridge, bowling, volunteering at Sacred Heart, bingo and trips to Reno. She is survived by daughter, Karen (Andy) Mgebroff; son, Kevin (Cindy) Konigson; and three grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and eight brothers and sisters.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019