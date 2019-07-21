Home

More Obituaries for Margaret Konigson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggy" Konigson

Margaret "Peggy" Konigson Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Konigson

Passed away peacefully July 16, 2019. Born June 19, 1921 in New Brunswick, Canada, she was the second in a family of 12 children. The family moved to Everett, WA when she was a young child. She met Bob Konigson while employed at Boeing. They married on September 4, 1955. Peggy enjoyed her family, playing bridge, bowling, volunteering at Sacred Heart, bingo and trips to Reno. She is survived by daughter, Karen (Andy) Mgebroff; son, Kevin (Cindy) Konigson; and three grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and eight brothers and sisters.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019
