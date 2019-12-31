|
|
Margaret Lade Andersen
Margaret Lade Andersen nee Cohn, died in Shoreline, WA May 20, 2019 from dementia. She was born December 22, 1927 in New York City to August (Gus) and Margaret W. Lade Cohn. She moved to Chickasaw, OK at age 7. Her father's career as a railroad engineer had the family moving frequently between OK and Texas. She graduated with degrees in Biology & Spanish at Oklahoma College for Women. She met her future husband, Karl Andersen in Oklahoma City and moved to Seattle in 1956. Karl died in 2001. Margaret was a fifty year resident of View Ridge and was known in her neighborhood as the 'purple plum' lady. She is survived by her daughters Arleen Andersen and Gloria (Carl) Einfeld; grandchildren Gwen (Tyler) Voskuilen, Leah (Genesis) Guanga and Paul Einfeld; great-grandchildren Lydia, Nate and Eden. Sister Helen Copeland of Lake Oswego, OR.
Please sign Margaret's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 31, 2019