Margaret "Peggy" Liskey

Margaret "Peggy" Liskey

Margaret "Peggy" Liskey of Issaquah, loving mother to Dreslaine and Shivonne, grandmother to Alexis, Michael, Stephan, Gillian and Rae Ann passed away, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Evergreen Hospice. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am, Wednesday, March 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue. Entombment will follow at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Seattle. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories at www.flintofts.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
