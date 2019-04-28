Home

Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Margaret Louise Fish

Margaret Louise Fish Obituary
Margaret Louise Fish

June 6, 1922 ~ April 24, 2019

Peggy Fish, of Issaquah, WA, died in Bellevue on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her oldest son Steve in 1998; her husband John in 2005; and her beloved granddaughter Rebekah in 2013. Peggy is survived by her sons, Bryan (Alecia) of Selah; Chris (Madeline) of Issaquah; Joel (Darcy) of North Bend; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held

at 11:00 am on Tuesday April 30th

at Flintoft's Funeral Home, 540 East Sunset Way, Issaquah, WA. Full obituary and online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
