Margaret Louise Reed
Age 98, of Shoreline, Washington, Margaret passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, August 28, 2020, one day before her wedding anniversary date.
Born in Monroe, WA, May 27, 1922, to Albert and Edna Jones of Seattle. Margaret graduated from Broadway High School 1941. Attended business school, worked at Bell Telephone Company and in 1955 she started her work career at Safeco Insurance Company as a commercial lines rater and a supervisor until retirement 1982.
Margaret married the love of her life, Thomas Reed, August 29, 1944 in Seattle. Married 54 years until Tom passed away 1998. They had two children Tom Reed of Marysville and daughter Donna of Post Falls, Idaho.
She is survived by her son Tom (June), daughter Donna Webb (Quint); grandchildren; Greg Dahmen, Laurie Dahmen and Angela Meliza plus four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephew Larry Jones.
Margaret was a very loving wife, nurturing mother, loved by all friends and family. Her life long desire to learn probably was the main thing to her longevity. She had an easygoing attitude and inquisitive mind. Always game for an adventure she enjoyed many trips taken with family.
She loved cooking, especially baking. We all asked "what's for dessert?" A master gardener spending hours working in her beautiful yard everyday, admired by all. An avid reader, mostly history, WWII, and mystery. After her eyes failed her she had talking books. She spent time on her computer and was active until recently. She also loved her Seattle Mariners.
A member of the Shoreline Senior Center over 20 years. She was the oldest person in her exercise class. She gave the 70 year olds inspiration to do better.
We will remember this 4 foot 10, small but mighty woman, with love.
Kindness is not the whole of life's needs it is an ingredient needed for wholeness.
The family plans a private memorial service in her honor at a later date.
