Margaret M. Fulton
Longtime resident of Auburn, Margaret (Whitman) Fulton went to her heavenly home September 21 in Tulsa, OK. Born in 1938 and raised in the Portland area, Margaret was a registered nurse. She married Joe M. Fulton in 1966, and they moved to Auburn in 1970 where they raised their son, Mike. She also worked at Auburn General Hospital and the Auburn MultiCare Clinic. After Joe's death in 2009, Margaret moved to Tulsa in 2013 to be near Mike and his wife and children. Her life will be celebrated at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Issaquah, WA at 3:00pm, Friday, October 4.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019