Margaret (Peggy) Mary Oakley (Alder) Laubscher
September 22, 1920-September 26, 2019
One of the classiest and most gracious ladies to walk the Earth has passed on to be with the Lord. Margaret Mary Oakley (Alder) Laubscher (Peggy) died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Hood River, Oregon.
Peggy was born September 22, 1920, in Seattle, Washington, the youngest of seven children born to James Francis and Annie (Browne) Oakley. She attended St. Edward's Catholic grade school and Franklin High School.
On October 24, 1941 she married Jack Alder. They had two children, Kathleen Mary and James Edward.
After the children were in school, Peggy joined Sparkman & McLean Mortgage Company. In 1965, she and Jack joined two others in forming First Western Mortgage Company.
When the company was sold, Peggy joined Alaska Airlines, Inc., where she worked until her retirement in 1982.
Jack died in Yuma, Arizona in February 1984. Peggy loved Yuma so she maintained a home there as well as in Washington State.
In May, 1991, she married long-time friend Wes Laubscher. They traveled extensively, but shared their "at home" time between Yuma, Arizona and Trout Lake, Washington until April 2004 when they moved permanently to Providence Senior Village (Down Manor) in Hood River, Oregon.
Peggy is survived by former son-in-law Ken LaBelle, grandchildren Kenna Brooks and Ed LaBelle, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and many very special nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Wes, daughter Kathy, son James and step-daughter Judi.
Memorial services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church (1501 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR 97031) on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery (37600 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003) on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the Hospice team and the Providence Brookside staff for such thorough, excellent and compassionate care for our wife, mother and grandma.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trout Lake Scholarship Foundation (Box 322, Trout Lake, WA, 98650) or Hospice of the Gorge (1630 Woods Court, Hood River, OR 97031).
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019