Margaret Mary Swanson



Margaret Mary Swanson, age 89, passed away on June 3, 2019 at Harborview Hospital surrounded by her family. Margaret was born to Charles and Mamie Jones in Seattle, WA on July 31, 1929. Margaret grew up in the South Park neighborhood where she attended St. George Catholic Grade School and Holy Rosary High School. After high school Margaret attended business school and began working at Sears & Roebuck. Near retirement age, Margaret went to work at Eddie Bauer where she worked for 12 years. Margaret met George Swanson on a date set up by close friends and they were married on November 20, 1953 and celebrated 50 years of marriage before George's passing in 2004.



Margaret was active in all aspects of her children's lives, whether it be the first "milk lady" at St. Benedict's school, Campfire Girls and Girl Scout leader, basketball & softball coach and attending every game & event played by her children, and then grandchildren. She was a member of the Altar Society & St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Benedict's Church where she and George were active members for over 50 years. Margaret was a member of the Chancellor Club and then after marrying George they became members of the Jubilee Club where they gained lifelong friendships and went on many adventurous camping trips.



Margaret is survived by her children, Carol (Chris), Danny (Penny), David (Carrie), Patty (Mike), Mary Moran, 8 grandchildren, Billy (Tanya), Ann (Asa), Emily, Jimmy, Katie, Daniel, Kellie & Hannah; 3 great grandchildren, Gwen, Jane & Ada, brother-in-law; Roger, cousin Tom; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents and siblings.



The family would like to thank the caregivers & staff at Aegis of Shoreline for their splendid love and care for mom and the doctors, nurses & staff at Harborview Hospital for such excellent care for Margaret and her family.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tuition Assistance Fund at St. Benedict School or to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Benedict Parish.



A Funeral Mass will be held



Friday, June 21st at 10AM at



St. Benedict Catholic Church



1805 N 49th St, Seattle, 98103



Interment to follow at



Holyrood Cemetery



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary