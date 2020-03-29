|
|
Margaret McCrorie Helmick
Margaret (Meg) Helmick was born in Port Angeles, Washington on October 21, 1943. She passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, ending a heroic nearly 2-year battle with lung cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis P. Helmick, her daughter, Angela Schober, her son, Scott McCrorie, her step-daughters, Jennifer Reidel and Robin Turner, her 7 granddaughters, Allyson, Tenley, Hannah, Sophie, Lily, Claire, and Charlie Ann, her 3 great grandchildren, Rowen, Oakley, and Wren, her sister, Mary Ellen Smith and her brother, Paul Vautier.
Meg was well and truly loved by family, friends of many decades, and neighbors.
A celebration of Meg's life will be held later when large gatherings are permitted.
Remembrances can be sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020