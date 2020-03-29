Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Helmick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McCrorie Helmick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret McCrorie Helmick Obituary
Margaret McCrorie Helmick

Margaret (Meg) Helmick was born in Port Angeles, Washington on October 21, 1943. She passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, ending a heroic nearly 2-year battle with lung cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis P. Helmick, her daughter, Angela Schober, her son, Scott McCrorie, her step-daughters, Jennifer Reidel and Robin Turner, her 7 granddaughters, Allyson, Tenley, Hannah, Sophie, Lily, Claire, and Charlie Ann, her 3 great grandchildren, Rowen, Oakley, and Wren, her sister, Mary Ellen Smith and her brother, Paul Vautier.

Meg was well and truly loved by family, friends of many decades, and neighbors.

A celebration of Meg's life will be held later when large gatherings are permitted.

Remembrances can be sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Sign Margaret's (Meg's) online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -