Margaret Merle Jenkins

Margaret Merle Jenkins

Age 99, resident of Tukwila for 75 years, beloved wife of James R. Jenkins (1912-2000), Margaret passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, in her home in the care of her daughter, Aaron Turner, and her granddaughter, Kelli R. Turner. Margaret and Jim were avid square dancers for 45 years. Margaret was also mother to the late R. James Jenkins who is survived by his wife Robyn; grandmother to Curtis Jenkins, Haley Brack, and the late Mateen Jenkins; great grandmother to James, Zac, Blake, Leo, Mihia, Kevai and McKai, all of New Zealand, who hold her in their fondest memories.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
