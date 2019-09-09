|
Margaret Moran O'Connell
Margaret, 95, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother died peacefully September 4, 2019. Margaret was born in Renton, Washington August 15, 1924. She attended St. Anthony's School Renton, Immaculate High School in Seattle and Metropolitan Secretary College in Seattle. On graduation she was employed at Pac Car in Renton. Years later she worked for the Boeing Company in Kent and the General Electric Company in Seattle. Margaret married Tom O'Connell on November 4, 1944 and moved to Kent to raise their six children: Kathryn (Dennis) Ahmann, Richard O'Connell, Eileen Reynolds, Thomas (De De)
O'Connell, Monica (Bruce) Linger and Barbara O'Connell. Margaret was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren. She was an avid traveler and she and her husband visited all the U.S. states and many foreign countries. Her main hobbies were golf, sewing, cooking and reading.
A Rosary Vigil will be held September 12 at 6:00pm at Marlatt Funeral Home in Kent.
A Funeral Mass will be held September 13 at 10:30am at
St. Anthony's Chapel in Kent.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019