Margaret Morrell
Margaret Morrell, of Issaquah, WA passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. She was 100 years and two months of age.
Margaret was born on September 16, 1919 in Leeds, England, the daughter of Thomas Rowson and Florence Bell. She was raised in Leeds; the youngest in her family of four sisters and two brothers. After finishing her schooling, Margaret worked as a Telephonist and continued in that position during WW II, until she married. After a four-year courtship, Margaret married Dennis Morrell, a Marine Engineer in the British Merchant Navy on July 30, 1949. She was 29.
Margaret and Dennis lived in London, when they were first wed, while Dennis worked as Assistant Superintendent Engineer with Alfred Holt & Co; The Blue Funnel Line. After a couple of years, Dennis accepted a similar position in New York with Booth American Shipping Corporation. In December 1951 Dennis and Margaret traveled by sea, on the all First Class Cunard Luxury Liner RMS Parthia, to America, and began a new life. They arrived in New York Harbor on Christmas Eve, to what Margaret described as a Wonderland; compared to war-stricken England. They lived in an apartment in Brooklyn, NY for a few years. Margaret worked for a department store called Abraham and Straus in the credit department where she approved credit accounts for customers. In 1955 their first son Clive was born in Brooklyn. They then moved to Staten Island, NY; purchased their first home and had another son, Philip. On September 1, 1960, Dennis Morrell began his life-long career of Surveyor with the Salvage Association (London) based in New York. That career took the family from Staten Island, NY, to Vancouver BC, Canada, then to Portland, OR, before being transferred to Seattle, WA, in 1976, where Dennis eventually retired. Margaret enjoyed her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting and was a wonderful cook. Margaret enjoyed a wonderful life. While living in New York, the family vacationed two weeks a year on Martha's Vineyard. Margaret and Dennis traveled back to England many times during her life for extended vacations. The first trip back to England, after relocating to New York, was in 1956. They flew on a Boeing 377 Sratocruiser, from New York to a former U.S. Air Base RAF Burtonwood, midway between Liverpool and Manchester. The flight took 18 hours. They traveled the world; taking many Holland America Line and River Cruises throughout Europe. They owned timeshares in California, Mexico, and Chelan, WA. Margaret was a member of the Curling Club of Seattle and you could find her on the ice until she was 86. Margaret took the test and became a U.S. Citizen at age 99. She now has duel citizenship in Heaven.
In 2011 Margaret and Dennis sold their Bellevue home and moved into Timber Ridge at Talus, a retirement community. Margaret was very popular and made many good friends there. Margaret turned 100 this past September and attended a party filled with family from England, Denmark, and St. Louis, along with many friends and neighbors.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 70 years; her sons, Clive (Alice) of Denmark, Philip (Natalie) of Seattle and four grandchildren, Alexander, Emily, Thomas and Samantha. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Thomas and Roland, her sisters, Lily, Beatrice and Florence.
We will remember Margaret as she was on her 100th birthday; full of life and waiving her arms and posing for the camera. It is Margaret's wish to be taken back to Leeds, England, to rejoin her parents, brothers, and sisters.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019