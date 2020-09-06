Peggy Parietti
Margaret "Peggy" Parietti, 93,
died August 29, 2020, on Mercer Island, where she lived for 57 years. Born on December 16, 1926, in Vancouver, Wash., she graduated from Ridgefield High School, attended the University of Washington and was a stewardess for United Airlines until she married Walt Parietti on October 22, 1949. She worked 20 years for Farmers New World Life Insurance Co. on Mercer Island and was an active member of St. Monica Catholic Church on Mercer Island. She was a longtime member of Clipped Wings, the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington and the Pioneer Association of Washington State.
Peggy was preceded in death by Walt in 2016. She is survived by her five children, Jeff, Craig (Debbie), Jean (Will Self), Paul and Bill (Mary); five grandchildren and two great-grandsons; her sister-in-law, Sylvia Halldorson; and a large extended family.
Private Funeral Mass Sept. 8 at St. Monica Catholic Church.
Memorial donations: St. Monica Catholic School or Special Olympics
Washington.
Full obituary and on-line guest-book at www.FLINTOFTS.com
.