1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Parietti
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Parietti

Margaret "Peggy" Parietti, 93,

died August 29, 2020, on Mercer Island, where she lived for 57 years. Born on December 16, 1926, in Vancouver, Wash., she graduated from Ridgefield High School, attended the University of Washington and was a stewardess for United Airlines until she married Walt Parietti on October 22, 1949. She worked 20 years for Farmers New World Life Insurance Co. on Mercer Island and was an active member of St. Monica Catholic Church on Mercer Island. She was a longtime member of Clipped Wings, the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington and the Pioneer Association of Washington State.

Peggy was preceded in death by Walt in 2016. She is survived by her five children, Jeff, Craig (Debbie), Jean (Will Self), Paul and Bill (Mary); five grandchildren and two great-grandsons; her sister-in-law, Sylvia Halldorson; and a large extended family.

Private Funeral Mass Sept. 8 at St. Monica Catholic Church.

Memorial donations: St. Monica Catholic School or Special Olympics Washington.

Full obituary and on-line guest-book at www.FLINTOFTS.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
St. Monica Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved