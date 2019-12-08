|
Margaret (Hughes) Sanders
Passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Graham, WA after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Margaret is survived by her husband, Paul; grandson Jeffrey; grandaughter Christina and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley, and brother Dave. Margaret's early years were spent in Seattle where she graduated from Franklin High School and later attended Whitworth University in Spokane.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019