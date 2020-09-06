Margaret (Maggie) Savage
Margaret (Maggie) Ann Savage was the adopted daughter of US Attorney Anthony Savage Sr. and Washington Pioneer Florence Barr Hopkins, and the genetic daughter of John Lewis Kaseburg and Margaret Marlow Howard.
She survived 3 spouses (Michael Reeve Moloso, Richard Dean Unrue and Sharon Hughes Wootton) and both brothers (criminal defense attorney Anthony (Tono) Savage Jr. and Canadian Olympic men's swimming coach Paul Arthur Savage). She is survived by her sister-in-law, Canadian Olympic women's swimming coach Margaret Cant Savage, her former partner Judith Lee Fogelquist, 3 children (Michael Anthony Moloseau, Mary Moloseau Goetz, and Sara Ellen Koulen) and 3 grandchildren (Margaret Rose Koulen, Gina Elizabeth Goetz and Richard Heinrich Koulen.)
The Savage family hailed from north Seattle. Maggie was a Girl Scout and a graduate of Roosevelt High School. She went on to study literature at Whitman College and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She later received a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Washington.
Maggie was musically talented, singing and playing the piano, guitar, and occasional kazoo. She early enjoyed singing at St. Albans Girl Scout summer camp. Highlights of her music career include a Whitman College production of "Guys and Dolls," the 1962 Seattle hit "Wasn't that a Mighty Day when the Needle Hit the Ground," 25 years of Folklife performances, inclusion in the UW Bob Nelson folk music archives, touring with feminist theater group The Co-Respondents to promote the Equal Rights Amendment and performing with Orcas a Cappella.
In addition to music, she was a guidance counselor at both Interlake High School in Bellevue, WA, and the UW Law school. She loved raspberry jam, homemade applesauce, and sunset colors in the trees.
In the 90's she started living her dream on Shaw Island in the San Juan Islands. The property was purchased by her father in 1946, undeveloped and unseen, from the Seattle courthouse steps. After decades of planning, saving and pounding nails, she retired to her forever home. The picture windows overlook a University of Washington biological preserve on Parks Bay. She split her time between watching birds and hosting music and writing workshops and nature retreats. She also co-authored "You Know You're in Washington When..." and "Washington: Off the Beaten Path."
She died 22 Aug 2020 after a brief illness, at the age of 84. She will be buried on Shaw Island. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the nonprofit Shaw Respect scholarship charity, PO BOX 343 Shaw Island, WA 98286.
