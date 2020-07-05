Margaret (Peggy) Stinson
Born May 7, 1924 in Milwaukee, WI; died June 21, 2020 in East Wenatchee, WA.
Survived by her children, Joel (Beth), Charlotte Dougherty (Gary Fladmoe), John (Myong) and Tom (Katie); her sister Donna Gehring of Hartford, WI; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Bob, granddaughter Kerry Dougherty, brother Rev. Ted Zuern S.J., brother Tom Zuern and sister LuAnn Schwai.
Raised on a farm near Hartford WI. Moved to Washington D.C. after high school to attend Georgetown University. Her studies were interrupted during the war when she went to work for the federal government. After the war, she moved to Japan for the occupation where she met and married Robert Stinson in 1947. Afterwards they moved to Seattle where they raised their family in Assumption Parish. Peggy had a long successful career in contract management for the DOD and SBA. Upon retirement from the SBA, Peggy and Bob lived in Edmonds until moving to East Wenatchee.
A Private Funeral Mass was celebrated with family at
Holy Rosary Edmonds
