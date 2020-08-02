Margaret (Midge)Sylvester Gilbert
Margaret (Midge) Sylvester Gilbert passed away peacefully at her Bellevue home Thursday evening, July 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 69 years (Skip) and sons Andrew (Cherie) and Craig (Meri) and grandchildren Alyssa Johnson (Michael), Matthew, Ryan and Carlie; and granddaughters Erin Sousley (Ryan) and their children Elle, Gwynevere, Xavier and Layla; and Kristin Vrsek (Petr) and their daughter Katie; Midge was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Casey (Kevin) and her parents Ainsworth F. Sylvester and Ethel H. Sylvester. Midge's father was a highly respected and very successful local businessman.
Midge was born in Spokane, Washington on November 10, 1929, and raised in Pasco, Washington, where she attended elementary school. She went to high school at St. Paul's school for girls, an Episcopal boarding school in Walla Walla, Washington. Midge was a good student and was student body president her senior year. She had many friends. She moved on to Whitman College in Walla Walla, where she met Skip as a 17-year old freshman. He fell in love with her, describing her as the miracle of his life. Midge got her degree in Political Science, and was president of her sorority, Delta Gamma, her senior year.
Midge and Skip were married March 24, 1951, in Walla Walla (St. Paul's Episcopal Church). Following graduation Skip served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954 during which time Kathleen was born. Midge and Kathleen accompanied Skip to reside in Oklahoma and Germany. Following military service the family lived in South Pasadena, California, and Bellevue, Washington, as well as Sunnyvale, California. They ultimately returned to Bellevue where they raised their family.
In 1967, Midge and Skip built a beach house on Vashon Island, where good times were had by all. Midge took pride in her English garden and hosted many happy parties there. Above all, Midge wanted her guests to enjoy their visit to the beach, & they did.
Midge's greatest work was being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She volunteered at Swedish Hospital in the 1960's. She worked at Crystallia in the Bellevue mall, and loved working there and was a warm and welcoming sales assistant. Midge was a long-time member of the Sunset Club in Seattle, where she hosted many happy gatherings with friends and family. Midge and Skip are members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Medina.
Midge was kind, loving, dependable, and thoughtful. She loved her family and friends. She will be missed dearly, and we will always cherish the wonderful memories we all have of her. The world was a better place because of Midge.
A private memorial service will be held by family at a later date, recognizing our current national health priorities.
Please consider a memorial contribution in sweet Midge's name to the Alzheimer's Association
.