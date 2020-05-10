|
|
Margaret T. Kirk
Our beloved mother, the vibrant, nurturing redheaded heart of our family has departed. Born in 1925 and raised the 5th of 7 children in depression-era Pittsburgh. Margie's friend, and future sister-in-law, fixed her up with soon-to-be husband, Randolph, a Marine fighter pilot and Carnegie engineering student. They married in 1947 and embarked on a wonderful journey of 67 years together. Post WWII, Margie and her career Naval officer husband literally crisscrossed the U.S. and territories (Florida, Kwajalein, Hawaii, Maine, South Carolina, Rhode Island, California and lastly Washington state) while raising 4 children. These scattered stops seasoning Margie's native Pittsburghese with flecks of New England and a li'l sprinkling of a Charleston drawl.
Moving often, Margie quickly made friends, an old-school social networker, before it was a thing. One avenue was through her lifelong passion of bridge, a game she may have been a little better at than she let on. Paradoxically, she was smart as a whip, the first one to laugh, and the last one to get the punchline.
The family's last deployment to Whidbey Is. preceded a move to Newport Hills in the 60's. Her wayfaring "navy wife" days behind, Margie and Randy became active members of The Mountaineers, where they met many new friends and shared countless alpine adventures. Scaling notable peaks, including Mt. Rainier and imparting a love of the outdoors to their children.
Margie's love of books led the Carrick HS grad to pursue a BA degree in English Literature from the UW when she was well into her 50's. Between parenting, backpacking, climbing, golfing, the perennial green thumb found time to cultivate beautiful gardens in all her many homes.
The "retirees" flocked to Port Ludlow in the 90's, finding their perfect home offering vistas of Puget Sound and the rugged Olympics - their backyard visited by soaring ospreys and hooved neighbors that ate their roses. Their new home allowed the couple to meet a whole new group of dear friends. Living there longer than any other home, Margie was the consummate hostess for many memorable gatherings.
And, like her husband before her, Margie passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. While not directly affected by Covid-19, she was heartbroken over its impact, as we're now left heartbroken by her passing.
Preceded in death by husband Randolph and daughter Mary, she is survived by daughters Susan and Margaret, son Bill, granddaughters Lauren, Julia and Hannah, and great-grandson Clay.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020