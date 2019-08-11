Home

Margaret died July 26, 2019 in Seattle, aged 97. Born in England, she lived most of her adult life in Trinidad & Tobago, homeland of her husband Dr George Wattley. She taught elementary school and was active in dog training, orchid and bonsai growing, and a weekly flower market. After moving to Seattle in 2007, Margaret continued her interest in gardening and bonsai, and attended University Friends Meeting (Quakers).

Mother of Helen Wattley-Ames of Seattle (Bill Ames) and the late George Stephen Wattley (Rowena) of Trinidad. Grandmother of two and great-grandmother of four.

A private memorial is planned.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
