Heritage Memorial Chapel
19 Rock Island Rd
East Wenatchee, WA 98802
509-470-6702
Margaret Woods Callahan

Margaret Woods Callahan Obituary
Margaret Woods Callahan

February 20, 1919 - February 22, 2019

Wenatchee, WA

Margaret Woods Callahan, 100, formerly of Seattle, WA, passed away on February 22, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born in Calgary, Alberta, to Orlando and Amelia (Luke) Woods.

While working as a lab technician at Providence Hospital in Seattle, Margaret met her future husband, Dr. John J. Callahan. They were married 53 years before "Jack" passed away in 1996.

She is the last of the great "Capitol Hill Moms." She was an active volunteer at Seattle Prep, the Associate for Catholic Childhood, Seattle University Guild, and the Medical Auxiliary. She was a member of the Sunset Club and the Broadmoor Country Club.

Margaret is survived by her three sons: John (Ann), Thomas (Mary Ann) and Michael (Kathy);

five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

A Mass will be held in her honor at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her beloved

St. James Cathedral,

804 9th Ave, Seattle, WA, 98104. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel,

East Wenatchee & Cashmere.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
