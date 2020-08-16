Margaret Z Shepherd
Margaret Z Shepherd, 79, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at home in Issaquah, Washington after battling cancer for several years. Margaret is survived by her husband Leland, her son Benjamin and wife Jennifer, her son Jonathan, her sister Barbara Giambalvo, her brother David Zeller, her grandchildren Austin, Emmett, and Grady, and a Home Health community she lovingly supported for over 50 years.
Margaret was born in Lancaster Wisconsin to Jane and Leonard Zeller. Upon graduating from Lancaster High School, Margaret attended college at Northwestern University, the University of New Mexico, and finally the University of Washington where she completed her Bachelors of Science in Nursing. Margaret also attended graduate school at the University of Washington and summer programs at Harvard. While in New Mexico, Margaret was offered a summer internship in Washington DC working on healthcare policy, where she found the spark that started a long career in Home Health.
Margaret was a pioneer, policy maker, and driving force in Home Health. Margaret was the co-founder and CEO of Community Home Health Care (CHHC). CHHC, founded in 1975, was a ground-breaking company that became the model for other home health agencies that followed. Over 20 years CHHC developed a number of pioneering programs helping people with mental health issues, developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities live full independent lives. CHHC also established early hospice programs and care programs for individuals with HIV. After CHHC merged with Evergreen Hospital in 1995, Margaret co-founded a health care consulting practice, where she supported home health startups, regional health centers, and served in various interim leadership roles for numerous organizations over the next 20 years.
Margaret was also a driving force in healthcare policy at the regional, state, and national level serving as the chairperson on multiple boards including the National Association for Home Care (NAHC), Pacific Medical Center (PacMed), and Warm Beach Senior Community.
Over her long career Margaret received numerous awards, and in 2015 was inducted into the National Home Health Care and Hospice Hall of Fame. While Margaret's numerous accomplishments in Home Health and Hospice leave a lasting legacy, she will be remembered by those closest to her for her wit, vision, passion, empathy, ability to see the positive in tough situations, and a stubborn desire to always put others first.
Margaret requested a small private ceremony with immediate family. A subsequent celebration of life gathering will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, Margaret's wish was for donations to support either Warm Beach or Virginia Mason Cancer Institute.
Warm Beach: https://www.warmbeach.org/get-involved/give-a-gift/donate.html
Virginia Mason (Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute): http://www.virginiamasonfoundation.org/memorial-and-tribute-gifts