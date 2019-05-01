Margarete Lore Srivastava



In Loving Memory



March 17, 1938 ~ March 29, 2019



Born in Unterweissach, Germany to her mother, Luise Martha Erb and father, Wilhelm Eugen Erb, Margarete was the oldest of four children. Her father died in WWII when she was very young and her mother raised her and her siblings on her own with grace and ingenuity.



Margarete received her nursing degree in 1958, immigrated to the US in 1961 and practiced nursing in NYC for several years. She met the love of her life, Harish, in Toronto in 1968, and they were married on 3/28/1970. After the birth of their second son, they moved to Germany. When a job opportunity emerged, the family then relocated to Seattle. Margarete loved working with children and worked for the Renton Schools until 2005.



Her greatest love was for her family and friends. It would be hard to find anyone happier than she was when she was spending time with her grandchildren. Margarete was a lover of life, she had a passion for traveling, the opera, classical music, flowers, gardening, the Oregon Coast and the natural world. She lived her life with positivity and grace.



Margarete battled cancer for several years; and unexpectedly passed away from complications while visiting family and friends in Germany.



She is survived by her husband, Harish Srivastava; her two sons, Vivek and Anil Srivastava; her grandchildren, Ravi and Zara Srivastava; her 2 daughter-in-laws, Cammi and Allison Srivastava; and her 3 siblings Hans-Martin Erb, Liselotte Erb-Sartoros and Irmgard Tanbo along with many other family & friends.



A Celebration of life will be on Sat, May 4th at 1:00 PM at Renton First United Methodist Church Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2019