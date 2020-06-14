Marge Mattson
August 17, 1922 ~ June 5, 2020
"Clean up your plate or you'll get more." "Wipe your feet." "Take your hat off indoors." "Hang up your coat." "Are they wearing that?" "I thought you'd like that." "Make up your bed." "Oh, box it up, I'll take my salad home."
These are all the words of our Mother as she taught us values: respect, empathy, politeness, and responsibility.
Mom grew up in Tabor, MN, working on the farm with her Father and siblings. She'd babysit her nephews in close by E. Grand Forks, MN. After High School, she went on to business school in Minneapolis and met our Father, Richard.
They married after WWII in 1946 and headed West to Spokane Washington where she had three children: Ray (Kate), Rod, and Mary Ann. In Astoria, 1958, Maureen was born and died six months later of SIDS.
Mom worked at Sears on 1st Ave in Seattle for over 30 years, retiring at age 62.
After retirement, she volunteered more, traveled, bowled twice a week at Hi-Line Bowl, went for walks every day (until she was 95), and organized family and friends gatherings.
Everyone she came across, she'd make them feel important, and upon leaving, she'd tell them, "I'll pray for you." She was very spiritual and a devout Catholic.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 15 siblings.
She was special.
We miss and love you Mom.
You are invited to Graveyard Services on Thursday,
April 18, 2020 at 2PM.
Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery
37600 Pacific Highway S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Instead of sending flowers or cards, please make a donation in Mom's name, Marge Mattson, to
St Bernadette Parish, 1028 SW 128th St., Seattle, WA 98146
206-242-7370.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.