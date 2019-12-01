Home

It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Margie Luna Angel announces her passing on November 26, 2019. Adored by all who knew her for her deep love and compassion for family, friends and humankind at large, Margie was a gentle, loving woman with the most beautiful, infectious smile. She loved chatting and sharing with everyone and everyone loved being with her. Margie gave meaning and love to every life she touched, always with a kind, generous spirit. She is survived by her devoted children Ralph Angel (Mary), Joanne Angel, and Vicki Rosellini (Albert), her four grandchildren, Courtney Mahoney (Brendan), Stanford (fiance;, Caitlin), Barrymore (Kerry) and Cameron Rosellini, and two great-grandchildren, Avery and William.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
