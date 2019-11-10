|
|
Margie Marie Conkle
March 1, 1924 ~ October 22, 2019
Margie passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at the age of 95.
Margie Marie Card was born on March 1st, 1924 in Avoca, Iowa, where she lived until the age of 19 when she left to join the United States Navy. As a WAVE, she played a significant role in the war effort by being part of the team that broke the German and Japanese codes. While in the Navy, she met her future husband, John Conkle, whom she married on March 8th, 1946. They spent 61 years together until the death of John on September 16, 2007. Margie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and a true lover of nature. She embraced her passion for music through her 40 year membership in the Jet Cities Chapter of the Sweet Adelines.
Margie is survived by her sons, John and Michael, their wives Patty and Karen, as well as her grandchildren whom she deeply loved, David, Julie, Elizabeth and Nicholas, and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019