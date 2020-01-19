Home

Margie T. Myers Obituary
Margie T. Myers

Aug 27th, 1931 ~ Jan 4th, 2020

Margie (Teddy), 88, residing in Port Orchard, Wa. Teddy had 4 siblings; two sisters Millie and twin sister Betty, and two brothers Jack and Donny. Worked at Boeing for 33 years, retiring in 1987. Teddy was married to Fred A. Myers for 44 years. Had 3 children; a son Robert Little (JoAnn) of Great Falls, Montana; a daughter Robin Little of Port Angeles, WA and a son Mark Little (Ronnie) of Renton, WA. A Celebration of life is planned for Sunday January 26th, 1:00pm at Rills Chapel, 1151 Mitchell Ave, Port Orchard, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
