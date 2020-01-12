|
|
Margit Irene Wiseman
Margit I. Wiseman, 69, of Des Moines, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was born to the late John and Anna Weisz on January 22, 1950.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Wiseman, her children Patrick Wiseman, Michelle Munoz (Andres) her grandchildren Avery, Mason, and Sebastian, her sister, Rozalie Nelson (ne;e Weisz), her brother, Tibor Weisz (Benvinda) and many nieces and nephews. Born in Hungary, Europe, she and her family immigrated to the United States in 1956 to New Jersey and shortly thereafter moved to Seattle, WA. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1968. Margit lived & raised her family on Mercer Island for 30 years before moving to Des Moines.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020