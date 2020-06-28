Margot Campbell Metzdorf McKee



Born May 24, 1933 to Morrison and Bernice Campbell, passed away June 3, 2020. Preceded in death were sister, Pat Butler & brother, Pete Campbell.



Margot lived most of her life in West Seattle, where she graduated high school in 1951. Attended the University of Washington and an avid Husky Football fan. A member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Met her husband Dewey Metzdorf Jr, had 3 children. Is survived by her son, Tom Metzdorf, his wife Michelle Metzdorf. Son, Gregg Metzdorf and daughter, Wendy Metzdorf Buczkowski. Also, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Years later she married Gary McKee, a high school friend. Gary passed away in 1996 & was survived by daughter Debbie Nelson and son, Dennis McKee, plus their children and 5 great grandchildren.



She worked for John Church (CPA) and then the Space Needle Corp. She moved to Gig Harbor, WA, in 2017, to be near all her family in Olalla, WA.



Penrose Harbor at Heron's Key was her final home. She was a member of West Side Presbyterian Church in West Seattle & transitioned to Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Gig Harbor.



Favorite Charity: Food Back-packs 4 Kids, serving the humanitarian needs of kids in the Gig Harbor & Kitsap/Key Peninsula communities. Phone: (253) 857-7401; Email: info@foodbackpacks4kids.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store