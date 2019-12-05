Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran
8316 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Margot Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margot Jule Massey


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margot Jule Massey Obituary
Margot Jule Massey

*Lifelong Volunteer, World

Traveler & Sunniest of All Smiles*

Margot Jule Massey, born February 19, 1930 in Tulare CA, passed gently in her Seattle WA home October 26, 2019. Survived by 2 of her 3 daughters, Karla Massey & Kat Mason, and both treasured grandchildren Aja Chase & Jason Hunter.

Margot led her life with purpose towards Love, God & Family. Awaiting her in heaven are her doting husband Warren, their treasured middle daughter Lisa & 9 decades of cherished friends & family.

"When you go, leave the world better than you found it," Margot often quoted her own beloved Pappa. Margot absolutely did leave this world a far better place for having had her in it, abounding with grace, compassion & scads of merriment.

Memorial Service for Margot Saturday Dec 7th @ 2pm,

Peace Lutheran 8316 39th Ave SW

Seattle WA 98136
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margot's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -