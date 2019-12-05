|
Margot Jule Massey
*Lifelong Volunteer, World
Traveler & Sunniest of All Smiles*
Margot Jule Massey, born February 19, 1930 in Tulare CA, passed gently in her Seattle WA home October 26, 2019. Survived by 2 of her 3 daughters, Karla Massey & Kat Mason, and both treasured grandchildren Aja Chase & Jason Hunter.
Margot led her life with purpose towards Love, God & Family. Awaiting her in heaven are her doting husband Warren, their treasured middle daughter Lisa & 9 decades of cherished friends & family.
"When you go, leave the world better than you found it," Margot often quoted her own beloved Pappa. Margot absolutely did leave this world a far better place for having had her in it, abounding with grace, compassion & scads of merriment.
Memorial Service for Margot Saturday Dec 7th @ 2pm,
Peace Lutheran 8316 39th Ave SW
Seattle WA 98136
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019