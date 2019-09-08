|
Margrit Zimmerman
Margrit passed away August 20, 2019 in Redmond, WA at the age of 79. She was born in Berlin, Germany on January 27, 1940, the first of three children born to Hans Dietrich and Helene von Bredow.
In 1949 her family immigrated to Wisconsin where she remained until she graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1962. She continued her education at the University of Colorado where she earned her master's degree in teaching German and German Literature. In 1965 she took her first teaching job at a community college in Tacoma, WA.
She married Joseph Zimmerman in 1968 and soon after had three sons. In 1975 the Zimmerman family moved to Redmond, Washington where Margrit resided for the rest of her life.
Margrit was a vibrant woman with a zest for life. She loved her family, animals, gardening, teaching, learning, horseback riding, art, music, entertaining, and travel.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hans Dietrich and Helene von Bredow, and brother Jrgen von Bredow of Laurel, Maryland. She is survived by her sister, Christine Johnson, her three sons; Joseph III (Jay), Martin, and Paul; and grandsons Jessie and Hans-Jrgen - all of whom loved her dearly and will miss her very much.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Church in Redmond, WA on September 8 at 2:00 pm.
Memorials may be made in her name to Holy Cross Church, 11526 162nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019