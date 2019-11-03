|
|
Marguerite L. Thomas
Marguerite ("Nonie") passed away at age 95 on October 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband John "Andy" Thomas in 1995. Marguerite is survived by her daughters Gloria Thomas (Gary) and Sally Jo Middleton, grandchildren Jeff Thomas (Shawn) and Stacey Konsak (Chad), great grandchildren Chelsey Tarver (Justin), Austin Konsak, Andrew Thomas, and Cooper Thomas. A great-great grandson is due in February, 2020. She is also survived by sister Millie and brother Jim. She was predeceased by sister's Pauline and Marcie and brother Bud. A private family service was held.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019