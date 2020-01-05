|
|
Marguerite L. Young
Marguerite L. "Marge" Young passed away December 19, 2019 at the age of 79 after a battle with colon cancer.
Marge was born September 13, 1940 in Seattle, WA. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1958, and from the University of Washington in 1962. She married John A. "Jack" Young Jr. on October 1, 1966, and raised a family of four children. After Jack's untimely death in 1981 due to cancer, Marge balanced holding a full-time job as a research technician for the UW while also raising her children with the help of extended family and friends.
Marge remained active after her retirement, volunteering at church, introducing classical music to students via the Great Composers program, and acting as corresponding secretary for the Jade Guild. She also found time to travel to Europe and Asia, and visited her ancestral village in China in 2013.
Marge is survived by her children John, Joe, James and Jade; grandchildren Eric, John, Tyler, Koa and Makai; and siblings Ruby, Robert and Bettie. She was preceded in death by her Mom and Pop, husband Jack, sister Constance, and brother Wing Luke. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, patience, perseverance, and unconditional love.
Marge's funeral will be held on January 14, 2020 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, followed by a reception at Egan Hall, and interment at
Holyrood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Wing Luke Museum, or to a charity for cancer research or helping the needy.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020