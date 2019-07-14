Maria Emma Kinsey



Maria Emma Kinsey suffered a fatal heart attack one year ago on Friday, July 13, 2018, at age 66 and is a very missed Mrs. Born in Poland in 1952, the first half of her life included the award of degrees from the University of Poznan, in hospitality management and a doctorate in French literature. Work included summer jobs peeling potatoes on collective farms, demonstrating complex industrial machinery at international trade shows, being a certified tour-guide to foreigners, and next working in Krakow for the Symphony's administrator. During the second half of her life she emigrated to Italy, where she initially pursued an additional doctorate, married, and had two children. Dottoressa Pikon engaged in interesting pursuits such as, after Perestroika, in Warsaw opening and managing the first Western advertising agency to be established behind the Iron Curtain. Then, widowed and in Seattle (and for the third half of her life), she was introduced to Ronald C. Kinsey, Jr., by his former mother-in-law. One-in-a-gazillion, those who knew Maria Emma Kinsey loved her; she was kind, gentle, and ...sweet. Her qualities and her steel-trap mind and vocabularies in multiple languages all contributed to her being a fabulous companion. She was humbly brilliant, as a chef, as a pianist, and on and on. From academics to artistry to public affairs and to organizations, her talents made overcoming difficult challenges seem easy; her history was one of meeting external challenges smoothly and efficiently. She and Ron married in 2002. She is survived in Seattle by Ron and his children from prior marriage, Kyle and Cara Kinsey, and in Milan, Italy, by her daughter Miriam La Mantia and granddaughter Greta Da Costa, and by son Jan La Mantia. She is interred with her mother Maria Pikon in Zabierzow (Krakow), Poland.



