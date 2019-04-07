Maria Mastandrea



Maria passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1922, in Morrone del Sannio, Italy to parents Antonio and Emanuella Carbone. Maria came to Seattle in November 1951 where she and her spouse built a home and family together. They were married for 60 years when Domenico preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and worked hard keeping the home perfect. She was proud of her flower gardens and loved to walk the neighborhood in her younger years. She always believed in family and keeping and helping them be together. Maria is survived by son John, daughter Lita (Bernie) Swanson and 3 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Luigi Carbone.



The family of Maria Mastandrea would like to say a special thank you to caregiver at Country Crest Adult Family Home. Marina, you took care of Mom as your own and we will always treasure this.



Funeral Mass 11:00AM



Monday April 8, 2019 at



St. Bernadette Catholic Church.



Until we meet again, Mom.



