Maria Ramirez Moraleja
Maria Ramirez Moraleja, age 100, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Maria will always be remembered for her big heart, devotion to her faith, and her love of gardening. There will be a memorial service held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Beck's Tribute Center in Edmonds from 5-8pm. The funeral and burial service will be held in her hometown in the Philippines.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 31, 2019