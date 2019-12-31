Home

Maria Ramirez Moraleja

Maria Ramirez Moraleja Obituary
Maria Ramirez Moraleja

Maria Ramirez Moraleja, age 100, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Maria will always be remembered for her big heart, devotion to her faith, and her love of gardening. There will be a memorial service held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Beck's Tribute Center in Edmonds from 5-8pm. The funeral and burial service will be held in her hometown in the Philippines.

Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 31, 2019
