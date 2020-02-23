|
Marian (Bulow) Arnott
Age 100, passed away in Bellevue December 31, 2019. Born October 13, 1919 in Seattle to Ragnhild (Thomle) and William Clay Bulow. Graduated from Madrona, Garfield High School in 1937 and the University of Washington in 1942 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
After teaching in Walla Walla, she moved to Hawaii in 1945, taking a Navy attack vessel to Pearl Harbor and going on to Lanai where she taught Home Economics. A year later, she began working for Hawaiian Electric in Honolulu as a Home Economist.
Marian married Thomas Martin Arnott on June 26, 1948, and later moved with him to Kailua, Oahu. Thomas died in 2002 after an active life that included paddling with the famed Duke Kahanamoku for the Outrigger Canoe Club.
Marian continued to be active as a 50 plus year member of the Outrigger, as well as other groups like the Honolulu Garden Club, Drama Group and Outdoor Circle.
Instead of formal services, Marian's family will gather this summer to bury her remains in the family plot in Stanwood, Wa. She is survived by her son, William Arnott, (Oahu); and nephews and nieces Isa Nelson (Bellevue), Gretl Gregory (Franz) (Redmond); Stephen and Peter Giese (Julianna) (Seattle); and Emil Giese (Maui).
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020