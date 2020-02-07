|
Marian E. Smith
Marian E. Smith (age 102) was born in Pennsylvania in 1917, to Joseph and Martha Larson. She passed away on February 4, 2020.
In the mid-1920s, after a toss of a coin to decide their destination of Florida or California, Marian's mother Martha and step-father Pat, along with Marian and her brother Eddy, left the East coast on a cross-country car trip bound for Los Angeles. The trip took three months, with many breakdowns and stopovers for Pat to pick up odd jobs to replenish their coffers.
Marian lived in Los Angeles for more than 60 years. Out of high school she started work at the Auto Club in the 30's. She married Alfred Smith in 1943. Marian and Al formed a successful company, Guardian Products, that produced walking aids and hospital supplies. The company thrived for over 50 years. Marian was a working mother of three from the late 50's into the 80's.
Al and Marian spent much of their leisure time traveling. When they started boating, they discovered a love for Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Upon selling Guardian in the early 1980s, they retired to Seattle. When Al died in 1990, Marian decided that Seattle was where she wanted to stay.
Over the last two decades she has built a second life for herself, focused on philanthropy and with a special passion for education. In the process many folks who started out as fundraising acquaintances became devoted and longtime friends.
Marian was a woman of tremendous resolve, who pushed through troubles and stayed invested in life and other people. Her positive attitude helped her through two bouts with breast cancer, family heartbreak, and the challenges of living to a great age. Her zest for life was attractive and contagious. Many people were drawn to her quick and hilarious commentary. She was smart and chic, giving and inspirational. A good listener and a steadfast friend.
She is survived by her son and his wife, daughter and her husband, three grandsons and their spouses, four great-grandchildren, and many, many close and wonderful friends.
No services are planned, at Marian's request. Contributions to charities of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020