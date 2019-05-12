|
|
Marian Elizabeth Roff
Marian Roff, age 95 of Edmonds, died February 21, 2019 in Edmonds; born May 12, 1923 in Seattle. Marian graduated from High School in West Seattle in 1941; Early on in her life, she worked in the retail industry for both Nordstrom and Frederick and Nelson. She and her husband Bill raised three sons and were avid golfers throughout their lives together. Her loving husband Bill preceded Marian in death in 2003, as did granddaughter Brett Michelle, and daughter-in-law Joanne. Marian is survived by sons Douglas William, Gary Robert, and Christopher Gray; grandson Tristan Douglas, granddaughter Karla Jo; great grandchildren, Blaine, Wesley, Rolon, and Malakai; 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Private cremation; inurnment: Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Edmonds Fire Department, 8429 196th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98026.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019