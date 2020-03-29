|
|
Marian Jane (Cronyn) Thompson
Marian passed away at her home in Renton, Washington on March 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Marian was one of seven children born to Wallace and Annie Cronyn. She was born in Ellensburg, Washington on November 17, 1922,
however, the Cronyn family moved to Kent, Washington while she was just a child. Marian was in the Class of 1941 for Meridian High School in Kent. She was a very smart, active student and a member of several clubs including choir and cheerleading. She also married her high school sweetheart, Frank C. Thompson, in 1941. Marian had a career as a secretary for the Kent School District while caring for their two sons, Gary and Terry. Frank and Marian stayed very active in their Kent community. They were both members of the Civil Air Patrol, the Model T Club of America, the Northwest Vintage Speedsters Club and lifetime members of the United States National Parks Association and the Elks Club of Auburn, Washington. Whether Frank and Marian were going on a cruise through the Panama Canal or camping around Mt. Rainier, they were loving life. Marian also enjoyed fishing, Japanese art, exploring old caves and mines in Arizona, collecting depression-era crystal and watching Seahawk games. Marian's biggest joy came from her family. She doted on her grandchildren-Karen, Jeff and Larry-every chance she got. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren: Andrew, Charlotte and Christopher. Marian is also survived by her sister, June (Cronyn) Iverson, and her son, Terry Thompson. She was preceded in death by her brothers-Walter, Earl, Lyle and William Cronyn-and her sister, Dorothy (Cronyn) Markham. She will be joined with her husband, Frank, who is interned in the wall at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. Her son, Gary Frank Thompson is also entombed there.
A heartfelt "thank you" goes to Marcela and the ladies who took such wonderful care of Marian. A special memorial will be held later this year to celebrate Marian's life.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020