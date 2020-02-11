|
|
Marian Marie Hueffed
Our precious momma passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 89, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Seattle, WA in Providence Hospital and her family lived in Seattle, WA.
Marian graduated from Immaculate High School 1949. She earned a college scholarship but decided on secretarial school, as the fastest route to a career.
Marian was employed as a secretary at the Seattle Catholic Chancery, Boeing, and Travelers Insurance. She attended catholic churches in Seattle, Kitsap County, and Portland, OR. Marian was most interested in her husband and family, and Aunt Marian was much loved by extended family. She played the piano and appreciated music. Marian loved animals, and she petitioned to save the baby seals. Mostly she focused on her family, faith and politics. She enjoyed walks in natural areas and parks.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Hueffed in May 1994. She is survived by two daughters, Linda and Theresa, and two sons, Henry (Hal), and Tom.
A Funeral Mass will be held
Friday, February 14th at 11:30am
at St. Mark Catholic Church
18033 15th Place NE,
Shoreline, WA 98155
Burial, Holyrood Cemetery
Remembrances may be made to seattlehumane.org or
The
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020