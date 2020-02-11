Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Hueffed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Marie Hueffed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Marie Hueffed Obituary
Marian Marie Hueffed

Our precious momma passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 89, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Seattle, WA in Providence Hospital and her family lived in Seattle, WA.

Marian graduated from Immaculate High School 1949. She earned a college scholarship but decided on secretarial school, as the fastest route to a career.

Marian was employed as a secretary at the Seattle Catholic Chancery, Boeing, and Travelers Insurance. She attended catholic churches in Seattle, Kitsap County, and Portland, OR. Marian was most interested in her husband and family, and Aunt Marian was much loved by extended family. She played the piano and appreciated music. Marian loved animals, and she petitioned to save the baby seals. Mostly she focused on her family, faith and politics. She enjoyed walks in natural areas and parks.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Hueffed in May 1994. She is survived by two daughters, Linda and Theresa, and two sons, Henry (Hal), and Tom.

A Funeral Mass will be held

Friday, February 14th at 11:30am

at St. Mark Catholic Church

18033 15th Place NE,

Shoreline, WA 98155

Burial, Holyrood Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to seattlehumane.org or

The

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -